New Delhi, April 26 With the campaign gaining momentum for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, where voting will be held in the sixth phase on May 25, auto-rickshaws prominently displaying the slogan 'Har Dil Mein Modi' are being sighted in various parts of the national capital.

The slogan, which translates to 'Modi in Every Heart', reflects a sentiment of strong support for Prime Minister Modi. The frequent spotting of such autos indicates a visible display of political allegiance and endorsement of the current government.

The presence of autos with the slogan 'Har Dil Mein Modi' across various neighborhoods in Delhi is being seen in various circles as a reaffirmation of the growing popularity of the Prime Minister amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

These autos are commonly seen traversing through busy streets, residential areas, and commercial hubs, attracting the attention of the passersby. The autos feature eye-catching visuals and decorations, prominently displaying the slogan along with images of Prime Minister Modi.

Meanwhile, a few drivers of these autos donning T-shirts in support of the Prime Minister in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar area explained why they put up such slogans on their autos.

An auto driver named Raju said, “PM Modi has done a lot of work for the country and the poor and deprived people of the nation. Free ration is also being given.”

Another auto driver named Manjeet said he benefited from the Central government's housing scheme, due to which he and his family are very happy.

When the auto drivers were asked about the probable third term of the Modi government, they said this time the people of the country, especially the middle class and the auto drivers, have full faith in the Modi government, and the Prime Minister will surely get a third term.

The slogans are aimed at garnering attention and promoting the message of unwavering support for the Prime Minister and his policies. Needless to say, the display of such slogans on public transports signifies a form of grassroots political endorsement.

Many say that it indicates a groundswell of support for the ruling government among certain sections of the populace, particularly in the urban areas like Delhi.

For many, these adorned autos serve as a symbol of their political loyalty and allegiance to Prime Minister Modi and his administration. The slogan encapsulates the sentiment of admiration and confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister.

According to analysts, the presence of these autos is likely to contribute to the ongoing political discourse in Delhi and beyond. It may spark conversations among citizens regarding their views on the government's performance, policies, and leadership, further shaping the public opinion.

