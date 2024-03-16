Pocso case against Yediyurappa handed over to spl wing of CID for investigation

Bengaluru, March 16 The Karnataka government on Friday handed over the Pocso case against former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa to the special wing of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

According to sources, the victim of sexual harassment was sent for a medical test and her statement will be recorded shortly.

The mother of a minor girl had filed a case of sexual harassment against Yediyurappa in Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that he learned that the complainant is mentally unstable, adding "the case will be handled sensitively".

Yediyurappa has said he is ready to face the law.

The senior BJP leader also said he wouldn't say that the development is politically motivated "at this stage".

Meanwhile, former Karnataka law minister and BJP leader, J.C. Madhuswamy said: "When a Pocso case is lodged, it is left to the discretion of the police to make the arrest or not make the arrest of the accused. It is not compulsory to arrest. There will be a possibility of taking the accused into custody fearing destruction of evidence."

