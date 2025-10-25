Pocso case: K’taka HC reserves verdict on quash petition by ex-CM

Bengaluru, Oct 25 Karnataka High Court on Saturday reserved the verdict on the petition by the BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member and former CM B. S. Yediyurappa to quash proceedings in connection with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Yediyurappa pleaded to quash the order taking cognisance of the offence by the court and issuance of summons against him on February 28, 2025.

Yediyurappa has also sought the quashing of the FIR and chargesheet against him in the case.

The single division bench headed by Justice M. I. Arun passed the order in this regard. It can be recalled that the High Court on February 7 had set aside the trial court order taking cognisance of the offences under the Pocso Act and reverted the matter to the trial court for continuation of the probe.

Senior counsel C. V. Naagesh, appearing for Yediyurappa, had submitted that the High Court had quashed the earlier cognisance order after finding that there was no application of mind by the trial court.

The offence was committed on February 2, 2024, at 11.30 am. Again, on February 5, 2024, the opposite parties met Yediyurappa and took pictures. However, a complaint was not lodged on either of the days. When there was political strife in the state, on March 14, 2024, they lodged a complaint.

The witnesses present at the time of the alleged crime have stated that nothing had happened.

Senior Public Prosecutor Professor Ravivarma Kumar had submitted that the trial court had taken cognisance of the matter based on the evidence and with the application of mind.

As per the charge sheet, Yediyurappa, in collusion with the other three accused, had been charged under the Pocso Act and IPC's sections 354(A) (sexual harassment), 204 (destroying document or electronic record) and 214 (offering bribe to another person to make them conceal an offence).

The other accused faces charges of colluding with Yediyurappa to hush up the case under IPC sections 204 and 214.

The charge sheet mentions that the complainant had gone to meet Yediyurappa at his residence on February 2 this year to seek his help regarding the sexual assault against her 17-year-old daughter.

Yediyurappa, holding the wrist of the girl, took her into a room in his residence, locked it, and sexually harassed her, it said. However, it mentions that the girl resisted and came out of the room. Afterwards, the BJP leader refused to help them.

When the victim uploaded the photo and video on a social media account, the accused had them called to his residence through other accused persons and gave Rs 2 lakh cash to the complainant. The accused had also obtained the photos and video from social media and from the iPhone gallery.

The victim's mother had passed away on May 26, 2024, due to health complications in Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa had refuted the charges and said that he was ready to face any case. "A mother and daughter were found near my residence. We did not entertain them out of suspicion. But once I saw them sitting near my house with tears in their eyes. I called them and asked why they were weeping. They claimed that they were going through a big crisis. I called up Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand and asked him to help them out. The woman and daughter started talking against me there itself, and they were sent out."

"Then the matter had taken a different turn. If we come forward to help, these are the consequences to be faced. I had even given them money after hearing their woes. I will face everything," the former Chief Minister had said.

