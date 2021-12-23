Pocso court: Having friend of opposite sex isn't for satisfying sexual desire

A special Pocso court sentenced a 20-year-old youth to 10 years of imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl who was also his friend and relative. The girl used to live in his neighborhood. The court also said that having a friend of the opposite sex does not mean that she is available for satisfying his sexual desire.

The court also said the crime committed by the 20-year-old youth has destroyed the life of the girl and also devastated his own life at such an early stage.

“The sentence of the accused will send a message to the youth of today, who are in the age group of (the) accused, that uncontrollable desire for satisfaction of lust can spoil their future, career and golden period of progress,” special judge Priti Kumar Ghule said.

“In (the) present case, future of the accused, as well as the survivor, has come in the shadow of darkness due to the offense committed by accused,” the judge said.

The court observed that the accused has realized his mistake so he doesn't need to be given maximum punishment. The girl was entitled to compensation under schemes with District Legal Services Authority.

“It is seen that due to this act there is a hurdle for marriage of survivor in future. Her engagement is already broken,” the court said.