Poet conference on Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death anniversary in Lucknow

Lucknow, Aug 10 A grand statue of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be unveiled at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Convention Centre on his death anniversary on August 16.

The main event on the occasion is the All India Kavi Sammelan.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh and many central and state government ministers, intellectuals, social workers and dignitaries will be present.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said: “Atalji was identified as Ajatshatru in politics. He is also remembered as a great poet and writer. All India Kavi Sammelan is being organised on his death anniversary, along with this, the grand statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will also be unveiled.”

Noted poets from across the country will participate in the event.

These include Sunil Jogi from Delhi, Yogendra Sharma from Bhilwara, Sarvesh Asthana from Lucknow, Priyanka Rai from Varanasi among others.

