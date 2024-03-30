Police arrest four operatives of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Gounder gang, avert 'target killings' in Punjab
By IANS | Published: March 30, 2024 02:50 PM2024-03-30T14:50:30+5:302024-03-30T14:55:06+5:30
Chandigarh, March 30 The Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have averted planned target killings in the state ...
Chandigarh, March 30 The Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have averted planned target killings in the state with the arrest of four operatives of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Gounder gang.
"In a major breakthrough, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police in Punjab said it has averted planned target killings with the arrest of four operatives of Prema Lahoria-Vicky Gounder Gang after an exchange of fire," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.
The police have recovered six pistols, he said.
"@PunjabPoliceInd is fully committed to eradicate organised crime in the state," he added.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app