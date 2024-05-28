Police attach properties of two Pak-based terror handlers in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, May 28 The J&K Police on Tuesday attached the properties of two Pakistan-based Kashmiri terror handlers in Baramulla district.

Police said that after obtaining an attachment order from Sub Judge Uri, three Kanals and 19 Marlas of land worth lakhs of rupees belonging to two militant handlers based in Pakistan were attached in the district.

The terror handlers have been identified as Jalal Din, son of Raj Mohd, and Mohd Saki, son of Mastana Bhatti.

Jalal Din is a resident of Zamboor village in Pattan town of Baramulla district. Mohd Saki originally hails from Kamalkote in Uri town of the district. Both are living in Pakistan and are involved in terror activities targeting Kashmir.

"The action was taken under sections of 83 CRPC linked with case FIR No. 34/1995 u/s 7/25 Indian Arms Act, 4(III) TADA Act & 105/1996 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act of Police Station Uri,” police said.

