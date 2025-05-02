Police attach property of LeT terrorist in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, May 2 Continuing its crackdown on terrorists and their network, police on Friday attached the property of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Stepping up the offensive against cross-border terror networks, the police attached the immovable property of the terrorist.

Police said the action was taken under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), under which a case was registered against the terrorist at the police station in Mendhar.

The property, comprising one kanal and 11 marlas of agricultural land, located in the Kasblari area of tehsil Mankote, belongs to Mohammad Riyaz, son of Sain, a resident currently acting as a handler for LeT, based in Pakistan.

The police said that Riyaz is wanted in several cases related to terrorism.

As part of broader efforts to disrupt the financial and logistical support networks of terrorism to break the backbone of terrorists, their over ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers, security forces have so far demolished the houses of several active terrorists in Kashmir.

The first action of this kind was taken against Adil Hussain Thoker of Tral town and Asif Sheikh of Bijbehara.

These two local terrorists of LeT were part of the terrorist group that carried out the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a local.

The terror attack resulted in outrage throughout the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a free hand to the armed forces to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack by deciding on the timing, targets and the magnitude of response against the terrorists, their handlers and backers.

Tensions between the two countries have touched a new high after the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, airspace closure and cancellation of visas.

