Police attach Rs 1.20 crore property of drug peddler in J&K's Udhampur

Jammu, Dec 22 The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said it has attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 1.20 crore belonging to an inter-district drug peddler in Udhampur district.

In a statement issued here, the police said that in a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Udhampur Police attached properties worth approximately Rs 1.20 crore under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act in connection with FIR No. 117/2025 registered under Sections 8, 21 and 22 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Rehambal.

The attached properties belong to Wahid Maqbool Mir, son of Mohd. Maqbool Mir, a resident of Shilvet area of Sumbal in Bandipora district.

The properties attached include a double-storey residential house constructed on eight marlas of land falling under Survey No. 344 (Abadi Deh) at Shilvet, Sumbal, Bandipora district. Two tipper vehicles -- bearing registration numbers JK19-1061 and JK01N-7343 -- have also been attached.

The police said that during the course of investigation, detailed financial scrutiny and backward linkage analysis revealed that the accused had acquired the properties through proceeds generated from narcotics trafficking.

“Based on these findings, the competent authority passed the attachment order today, and further legal proceedings under the NDPS Act are underway,” the statement said.

With this action, Udhampur Police’s NDPS property attachment tally for the current year has reached Rs 18.85 crore, reflecting its sustained offensive against drug peddlers, the police added.

The J&K Police and security forces are carrying out aggressive operations across the Union Territory against drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala transactions and other unlawful financial activities.

Such actions include detention of accused persons under stringent laws and attachment of assets created from funds generated through these illegal activities.

The police believe that proceeds from drug smuggling, drug peddling and hawala rackets are ultimately used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

