Police beef up security as tensions simmer after ABVP, JNUSU clashes

New Delhi, Feb 10 Delhi Police on Saturday beefed up security and said it was in touch with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration after a scuffle broke out during a General Body Meeting (GBM) on Friday night in which 15 people were said to be injured.

“There was a scuffle in the student’s GBM. We are in contact with the JNU administration and are examining the matter,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest), Rohit Meena.

Police said that they have also beefed up the security outside the JNU campus to avoid any untoward incident.

"Police teams are deployed outside the campus and if the varsity administration will make a request then the force will be deployed in the campus, too, to maintain law and order," said an official.

Late on Friday night, a scuffle erupted between the RSS-affiliated ABVP and Left-backed groups at the Sabarmati Dhaba on the JNU campus during the meeting called to nominate members for the 2024 JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) polls' Election Commission.

According to sources, around 15 students from both the student outfits sustained injuries during the clashes.

Sources further said that an FIR has been registered on the complaint given by JNUSU members on Saturday morning while the ABVP will also be submitting a complaint and appropriate legal action will be initiated.

The Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) accused members of the ABVP of disrupting the UGBM by coming onto the stage, harassing council members and speakers.

Videos shared by both groups on social media show ABVP and JNUSU members engaged in heated arguments, while university security personnel attempt to restore order.

Meanwhile, the JNUSU said that its President Aishe Ghosh was heckled and attacked by ABVP men.

“They (ABVP members) can be seen throwing water on her. Such disgraceful behaviour against a female student of JNU should not be tolerated at any cost,” the JNUSU said in a statement.

