Police book Navneet Rana for 'vote for Pakistan' jibe against Congress in Telangana

By IANS | Published: May 10, 2024 03:12 PM2024-05-10T15:12:40+5:302024-05-10T15:15:07+5:30

Hyderabad, May 10 Telangana Police registered a case against former actress and BJP leader Navneet Rana for her remarks against the Congress party during an election campaign in the state.

A case under Sections 171C (undue influence at elections) r/w 171 F (Punishment for undue influence), 171 G (False statement in connection with elections) and Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against her at Shadnagar Police Station in Rangareddy District.

Navneet Rana, who is a BJP candidate from the Amravati constituency in Maharashtra, had made the remarks while campaigning in Shadnagar town on May 8.

Police said the case was registered on a complaint by the Election Commission’s Flying Squad.

The MP had allegedly remarked that a vote for Congress party will be a vote for Pakistan.

