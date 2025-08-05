Police cannot stop PDA pathshala: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Aug 5 Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, saying that even the British never registered FIRs against those imparting education, yet this government believes that police action can shut down the PDA Pathshala initiative.

Addressing a press conference held on the birth anniversary of socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra, Akhilesh Yadav reiterated his party's commitment to continuing the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) Pathshala.

"The police cannot stop us. Samajwadis have taken a pledge -- until the government deploys teachers and principals in schools, PDA Pathshala and tuition classes will continue," he asserted.

The SP chief again criticised the state government over the school merger policy. He urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to visit the schools and assess their condition firsthand, reminding him that during his tenure, the SP government had opened Abhinav-Sanskriti schools to promote quality education.

"The government itself has admitted to shutting down several schools and merging many others. Until new teachers are recruited, Samajwadi Party workers will continue to teach students," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Touching on other issues, he expressed concern over the plight of those affected by floods in Prayagraj and demanded immediate relief for them. He also accused the BJP of encroaching on water bodies and alleged irregularities in land registrations in Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Lucknow.

“Let the BJP first answer how much land belonged to India earlier and what the situation is now. The day they respond, we will also unfurl the tricolour,” he remarked, in a veiled jibe at the party's nationalism narrative.

Akhilesh Yadav stressed that issues like unemployment and inflation can only be addressed through socialist principles. "Changing clothes does not bring change. Nor does it offer any solution," he said.

He also accused the Election Commission of turning a blind eye to electoral malpractices. "It was caught on camera that police personnel were influencing voters during the elections, but the Commission took no action. We have not forgotten," he said.

Referring to alleged irregularities in the Gosaiganj municipality elections, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that fake Aadhaar and voter ID machines were used. "The BJP has a machine to create fake Aadhaar cards," he alleged.

