Police clearance certificates application facility to be extended to online post office passport seva centres

New Delhi, Sep 26 To provide relief and improve people's experience while availing passport related services, the External Affairs Ministry has decided to include the facility to apply for police clearance certificates (PCCs) at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) across the country from September 28 onwards.

This step has been taken to address the unanticipated surge in demand for PCCs, the ministry said in a statement. This would also significantly add to the availability of PCC appointments slots and that too at an earlier date.

Extending the PCC application facility to POPSKs would not only help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad, but also meet the demand for other PCC requirements, such as in the case of education, long term visa, emigration etc.

