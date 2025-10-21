Police Commemoration Day: MP CM pays homage to police personnel

Bhopal, Oct 21 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid homage to the heroic sacrifice of police personnel on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day in Bhopal on Tuesday.

He paid floral tributes to the martyred policemen, acknowledging that their sacrifice ensures the peace and security of society.

The Commemoration Day Parade was held at the Red Parade Ground, Bhopal. Chief Minister Yadav, while addressing the programme, said the martyrdom of our jawans serves as a constant source of motivation and pride.

He recalled the cold morning of 1959, when ten brave police personnel laid down their lives defending the country in the Hot Springs area of Ladakh. This sacrifice marked the beginning of the tradition of observing Police Commemoration Day in India.

"Unparalleled courage shown by our ten brave soldiers in 1959 was equal to the bravery of 10,000. This day represents the spirit of selfless duty and sacrifice. Those who lay down their lives for duty are truly immortal," Yadav said.

Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is known as an "island of peace," crediting the police force for its vigilance, discipline, and dedication.

Police personnel, he said, have played key roles in controlling Naxalism, organised crime, cyber offences, and ensuring women’s safety while advancing technology-driven innovations and public awareness campaigns.

"It is a matter of pride that criminals’ morale has been broken due to our police, enabling the state to move toward good governance," the Chief Minister said.

He praised the police for their exemplary actions under the government’s zero-tolerance policy—neutralising ten Naxalites carrying rewards of Rs 1.5 crore last year, arresting the Jaipur serial blast accused, and taking decisive action against terrorists.

Yadav appreciated the police’s initiatives such as the Srijan program, ‘Safe Click-Surakshit Jeevan’ campaign and Nasha Se Door Rehna Hai Zaroori drive, noting their widespread social impact.

He also lauded the integrated service centre that had started in Balaghat district for strengthening the atmosphere of safety and development. Commending the crackdown on illegal arms manufacturing and smuggling, he praised the police for redefining child protection, self-defence, and empowerment through the Srijan initiative.

Yadav said, "Police officers are setting examples of community policing by conducting workshops in slum areas on topics such as good and bad touch, prevention of sexual violence, child rights, nutrition, health, and cybersecurity."

Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana, addressing the programme, shared that between 21 October 1959 and 31 August 2025, a total of 1,009 Madhya Pradesh police personnel have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

