Police Commemoration Day: Rajnath Singh hails personnel for 'protecting society's integrity'

New Delhi, Oct 21 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to the martyrs on Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial on Tuesday and hailed the personnel for protecting the society's integrity.

On this day in 1959, ten valiant policemen laid down their lives in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh. Since then, it has been observed as Police Commemoration Day every year.

Addressing the police personnel on the occasion, Singh said, "This is the day to remember the supreme sacrifices made by our police and paramilitary forces. I pay my tributes to those who have fallen on the line of duty to protect the citizens of this nation."

Stressing that society and police are co-dependent, he said, "Any society can only move towards peace and progress when it has a strong sense of security, justice and trust. All our police personnel are responsible for all three."

"In contrast, it is equally true that the police can work effectively only when society cooperates with the police and respects the law. When the relation between society and police is based on mutual understanding, then both of them are prosperous. This is why it is essential that there is a balanced collaboration between society and police," he added.

Singh said that there are two components of every country's security -- external security and internal security. He said that as far as external security is concerned, the Armed Forces and Coast Guards are present, but it is the police personnel who maintain internal security by coordinating with the intelligence agencies.

"If the Armed Forces protect the country, the police protect the society. The Armed Forces protect the geographical integrity, then the police protect the society's integrity," he further said.

"Be it the army or the police, both are pillars of the country's security. That is why I believe that no matter who the enemy is -- from across the borders or inside the country -- whoever is protecting India is the representative of one soul. The platforms of Armed Forces and police are different, but their mission is one -- protecting the nation," he added.

The Defence Minister said that the balance between the external and internal security has now become more important as India is looking towards the 'Amritkaal' and 'Viksit bharat 2047'.

"Today, crime has become a multi-dimensional phenomenon; it not only attacks anyone's life or property but also our privacy, identity and trust," he said.

"The police have to fight not only crime but also perception. On one hand, stopping the crime is the demand of the law, and on the other hand, it is also a moral duty to maintain trust in society. It is a good thing that our police, along with their official duty, are also performing their moral duty very well," the Defence Minister said.

"Today, if people are able to sleep peacefully at night, it is because they know that Armed Forces are protecting us at the borders and the police are on the roads and colonies. The citizens of the country have confidence that if something wrong happens, the police will stand with them," he added.

