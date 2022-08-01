Police Commissioners of Lucknow, Kanpur removed

Lucknow, Aug 1 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has removed the Police Commissioners of Lucknow and Kanpur.

Five other IPS officers have also been transferred.

Lucknow Police Commissioner D.K. Thakur has been attached to the police headquarters and put on waiting list.

He has been replaced by S.B. Shirodkar.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Kumar Meena has also been wait-listed. He has been replaced by B.P. Jogdand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor