Police Complaint Filed Against Mani Shankar Aiyar’s Daughter Over Controversial Social Media Post

A police complaint has been filed against Suranya Aiyar, daughter of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, alleging that she posted an objectionable statement on social media. According to media reports, Ajay Agrawal, a Supreme Court advocate and BJP leader, filed the complaint, claiming that Suranya Aiyar made objectionable remarks on various social media platforms on January 20, 2024, and other dates. Agrawal included a link to a video clip posted on January 20 as evidence.

In his complaint to the Delhi Cyber Crime Police on Saturday, Ajay Agrawal stated, "Ms. Suranya Aiyar has posted a seriously objectionable statement on Facebook, YouTube, and other social media platforms on January 20, 2024, and other dates." He requested the Delhi Police crime branch to register a case under Section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and other relevant sections of the IPC.

Meanwhile, the Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) of Delhi's Jangpura Extension issued a notice to Suranya Aiyar, urging her to move out after she criticized the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple in a social media post. The RWA considered her remarks a hate speech, stating, "A hate speech and act by a resident like you, Ms. Aiyar, for announcing a 3-day fast in a peace-loving locality where most residents inhabiting here came from Pakistan after losing all their wealth and fortune is highly unfortunate."

The notice continued, "In case you are unhappy with the consecration of Ram Mandir, which is a matter of pride for every citizen, you may go to the court and challenge its own verdict. But once again, don't delve into such activities that create hatred and tension around the colony." It concluded with a suggestion for Suranya Aiyar to move to another colony if she still believed in protesting against the consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple took place on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the Vedic rituals alongside a group of priests.

(With Agency Inputs)