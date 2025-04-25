Police complaint filed against Trinamool MP for assaulting advocate in Calcutta HC

Kolkata, April 25 Ashoke Kumar Nath, an advocate of Calcutta High Court, has filed a police complaint against four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Kalyan Banerjee -- also a senior advocate of the same court -- accusing the latter of physically assaulting him outside a courtroom, causing bleeding and injuries.

In the complaint filed at Hare Street Police Station, under whose jurisdiction Calcutta High Court comes, Nath has accused Banerjee of dragging him by his collar and then resorting to punching his face which resulted in bleeding and injuries.

In the complaint, a copy of which is available with IANS, Nath claimed that the incident took place just outside Court Number 11 of Calcutta High Court, which is the division bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Reetobroto Kumar Mitra. The incident reportedly happened when the bench was not in session.

As per the complaint by Nath, he protested against Banerjee’s sweeping comments and “slang” comments about fellow party Lok Sabha member and veteran Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy in the said courtroom.

“Thereafter outside the courtroom, Banerjee first abused and then physically assaulted me causing bleeding and injuries on my face. He also called some of his fellow advocates to join him in assaulting me,” Nath told mediapersons on Friday.

He said that the incident took place on Thursday morning at around 11 a.m.

In his complaint letter to the Hare Street Police Station, he had requested the officer-in-charge to treat his complaint as an FIR.

Banerjee, however, has denied the allegations and instead accused Nath of unnecessarily provoking him.

“The allegations of physically assaulting him are untrue. I just pished him aside when he was constantly and falsely accusing me of making comments against Saugata Roy,” Banerjee said.

Till the time of the filing of this report, there was no reaction from any other Trinamool Congress leader in the matter.

