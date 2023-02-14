Police constable dragged on car's bonnet in Maharashtra's Palghar, accused arrested

A traffic police constable was dragged for over a km on the bonnet of a car after he attempted to stop the vehicle in the Vasai area of Maharashtra's Palghar, police said on Monday.

According to the CCTV footage, the incident took place on Sunday.

The visuals showed the police constable being dragged by a car with him over the bonnet.

The driver was identified to be a teenager without a driving license. He was arrested.

"Traffic police constable was dragged yesterday for over 1 km on the bonnet of a car when he tried to stop it from crossing a signal in the Vasai area of Palghar. The driver was 19 years old and did not have a valid license. The driver has been arrested," Manikpur Police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

