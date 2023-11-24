Police constable hangs himself in Telangana
By IANS | Published: November 24, 2023 01:04 PM 2023-11-24T13:04:19+5:30 2023-11-24T13:05:02+5:30
Hyderabad, Nov 24 A police constable died by suicide in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Friday. The constable hanged ...
Hyderabad, Nov 24 A police constable died by suicide in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Friday.
The constable hanged himself at a relative's house in Moinabad near Hyderabad.
Rakesh was serving as a constable at Saidabad Police Station in Hyderabad. Police shifted the body for autopsy.
A police officer said they have registered a case and took up the investigation. Preliminary investigation shows that he took the extreme step due to health problems.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app