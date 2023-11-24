Police constable hangs himself in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 24 A police constable died by suicide in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Friday.

The constable hanged himself at a relative's house in Moinabad near Hyderabad.

Rakesh was serving as a constable at Saidabad Police Station in Hyderabad. Police shifted the body for autopsy.

A police officer said they have registered a case and took up the investigation. Preliminary investigation shows that he took the extreme step due to health problems.

