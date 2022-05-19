Police crack J&K wine shop terror attack case

Srinagar, May 19 The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday that it has cracked the wine shop terror attack case in which four terrorists and one Lashkar-e-Taiba associate have been arrested.

On May 17, terrorists attacked a wine shop in Baramulla town in which one person was killed and three injured.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of POlice (Kashmir) said that the police has cracked the case of recent terror attack on wine shop in Baramulla town.

"Four terrorists and one associate of LeT outfit have been arrested.

"Five pistols, 23 grenades and explosives were recovered. This terror module was involved in several terror incidents in Baramulla. Investigation is going on."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor