Police dept in Kerala a haven for criminals: BJP

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 15 Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader V. Muraleedharan on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Left government in Kerala, alleging that the police department in the state has been reduced to a shelter for criminals dancing to the tunes of the CPI-M.

Inaugurating a protest march organised by the BJP Thiruvananthapuram City District Committee to the Fort Assistant Commissioner’s office against police atrocities, Muraleedharan said the law-and-order situation in the state has collapsed because the Home Department itself has turned into a refuge for offenders under political patronage.

“The police have become agents of anarchy. Officers who should be protecting the people are now siding with criminals. Those expected to safeguard citizens have themselves become part of crimes,” he said.

Citing examples, the senior BJP leader accused the police of helping the accused in the T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case to consume liquor, which he said was proof of the deterioration in the system.

“The oppressive police force of the past still continues in Kerala today. Except for a change of uniform, no reforms or progressive changes seen in other states have reached here,” Muraleedharan said.

He also alleged that the Police Complaints Authority has become ineffective as complaints submitted there remain unresolved.

“When news emerges of Youth Congress workers being assaulted, the Leader of the Opposition is seen dining with the Chief Minister. This shows how the political class is colluding while the state slips into lawlessness,” he remarked.

As part of the statewide agitation, protest demonstrations were held in front of all DSP offices across Kerala which were led by senior BJP leaders.

With a fresh session of the Kerala Assembly that began here on Monday, the Congress-led Opposition is all set to rake up the numerous police brutalities that have been reported in the past 10 days.

With the Kerala BJP having no representation in the 140 member Assembly, the state leadership decided to take to the streets to protest as the local body polls is round the corner.

