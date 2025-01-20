Police find 19 fingerprints of Shehzad from Saif Ali Khan's residence

Mumbai, Jan 20 The Mumbai Police have found 19 fingerprints of Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the accused in actor Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, from the crime scene and the 12-storey building, Satguru Sharan, sources said.

According to the police sources, fingerprints were found at various places like stairs, windows and apartments, which will serve as a piece of strong evidence against the accused.

The police are continuing to collect important evidence from the crime scene with the help of fingerprints and forensic experts.

Earlier, the sources had revealed that the 30-year-old Bangladeshi national arrested for stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan during a failed robbery attempt was a wrestler in Bangladesh before coming to India.

Shehzad revealed during interrogation that he used to compete in the lower weight category at district-level and national-level wrestling championships in Bangladesh.

His wrestling background, he claimed, enabled him to attack Saif Ali Khan without sustaining any injuries himself, police sources added.

After committing the crime, Shehzad reportedly changed his clothes three to four times to evade detection. He moved across multiple locations, travelling from Bandra to Dadar, Worli, Andheri, and finally to Thane.

On the day after the incident, he returned to Dadar, continuously roaming around, making it difficult for the police to track him down.

Shehzad arrived in Mumbai in September and initially worked at a hotel through a housekeeping company. The contract of the company was also raided as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, police have transferred Shehzad from Santacruz Police Station to Bandra Police Station for further questioning and investigation. They revealed that Shehzad had scoped out several Bollywood celebrities' residences before targeting Saif Ali Khan's house.

He admitted to surveying Saif Ali Khan's residence and Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, among other high-profile residences.

Using a ladder to inspect entry points, Shehzad abandoned plans to target Mannat due to its tight security and high walls.

On January 15, Shehzad conducted a detailed recce of Saif Ali Khan's house and identified an easy entry point. He returned later that night and entered the building at 1:37 a.m. on January 16.

However, his robbery attempt failed, and in a panic, he attacked Saif Ali Khan before fleeing without stealing anything.

Desperate to return to Bangladesh after being unemployed for a month, Shehzad sought financial help but was unable to secure funds. Inspired by an auto driver's comments about celebrity homes in Bandra, he decided to rob a high-profile residence to finance his return.

Despite a clear opportunity to steal cash and jewellery, Shehzad fled in fear of being caught. He then closely monitored the investigation through news channels, saving screenshots of suspects shown by the media, which were later recovered from his mobile phone.

Mumbai Police initially detained two suspects who resembled Shehzad but continued their hunt. He was eventually arrested on Sunday morning near Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali, Thane, about 35 kilometres from Saif Ali Khan's residence.

He had been hiding in a labour camp in a forested area and attempted to evade arrest by hiding in bushes but was captured after a seven-hour search operation.

According to DCP Dixit Gedam, Shehzad lacked Indian identification documents, and evidence confirmed his Bangladeshi nationality. Investigators also found that he had been living in Mumbai for four months under the alias Bijoy Das.

Upon his arrest, Shehzad confessed to the crime, saying, "Haan, maine hi kiya hai" (Yes, I did it). He has been remanded to police custody for five days, during which investigators plan to recreate the crime scene at Saif Ali Khan's residence.

The incident has raised concerns about the security of high-profile residences in Mumbai. Police continue their probe to uncover more details about Shehzad's activities and background.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor