Police, Flying Squad seize Rs 10 lakh cash in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 29 A joint team of the Gurugram police and the Flying Squad seized Rs 10 lakh from a car here after the driver could not give any satisfactory answer about the cash, officials said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the Flying Squad team received information from the Gawal Pahari police post and DLF Phase-1 police station that cash, amounting to Rs 10 lakh was recovered from a Uttar Pradesh-registered vehicle near Gawal Pahari village on Thursday.

"When driver Shailender Agnihotri, a resident of Kanauj in Uttar Pradesh, was questioned about the cash, he could not give any satisfactory answer. The team then seized the amount and handed it over to the Income Tax Department," he said, adding that the cash would be handed over to its owner only after he provided satisfactory information.

Police said that Agnihotri had also installed black film on his vehicle, and thus a Rs 10,000 fine was slapped on him as per the rules.

