Police foil major crime plot in Bihar's Gopalganj, liquor mafia arrested

Patna, Dec 26 Police in Bihar's Gopalganj district have foiled a major criminal plot with the arrest of a notorious liquor smuggler and the recovery of illegal firearms, officials said on Friday.

The swift action by the police has drawn attention across the region.

According to police sources, on the night of December 25, Hathua Station House Officer (SHO) Shoaib Alam received specific intelligence that notorious liquor mafia Vikas Kumar, son of Shivnath Sah and a resident of Attwa Durg village under Hathua police station limits, was planning to carry out a serious criminal act at his residence along with several accomplices.

The information also suggested that the accused was in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

Vikas Kumar is named in multiple liquor smuggling cases and was out on bail at the time. Taking the intelligence input seriously, senior officers immediately ordered action.

A special police team was constituted under the leadership of Inspector and SHO Shoaib Alam.

Despite dense fog and poor visibility, the police conducted a late-night raid at Attwa Durg village.

During the operation, Vikas Kumar was arrested on the spot, while his accomplices managed to flee by taking advantage of the weather conditions.

Police recovered a loaded country-made pistol, one live cartridge, and another country-made pistol without a magazine from the spot.

Providing details of the operation, Hathua Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anand Mohan Gupta said credible information had been received about a gathering of criminals at the residence of the liquor smuggler.

“Acting swiftly, the police carried out the raid and successfully arrested the accused along with the recovery of illegal arms,” Gupta said.

The SDPO further stated that Vikas Kumar is a well-known liquor smuggler, with several cases registered against him in Gopalganj and neighbouring Siwan district.

He has been jailed multiple times in the past for liquor-related offences, Gupta added.

Police have launched continuous raids to apprehend the absconding associates involved in the conspiracy.

Officials said timely police action prevented a potentially serious crime that could have posed a threat to public safety.

At present, the law-and-order situation in the area remains normal, though police are maintaining heightened vigilance.

The operation is being viewed as a significant success for the Gopalganj police, underscoring their proactive approach to crime prevention.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor