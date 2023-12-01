Police fully prepared for LS, Assembly elections due next year: Haryana DGP

Gurugram, Dec 1 With both Lok Sabha elections and Haryana Assembly polls scheduled next year, Haryana police chief Shatrujeet Kapur told IANS on Friday that the state police are fully prepared to provide adequate security cover during elections.

Preparing for an election year is a challenging task for any police force, requiring persistent teamwork and deft handling of the pressures of electoral politics.

The Haryana DGP told IANS that the state police are ready to face any challenge or situation to deal with.

"The main responsibility to schedule and conduct elections rests with the Election Commission, while the police are there to provide security during polls. The police in Haryana are capable of dealing with any situation. We are equipped with special forces to organise peaceful elections," the DGP said.

It is pertinent to mention here that after communal flare-ups in Nuh in July, Haryana police have set up special forces to deal with any communal incident.

While emphasising on the training for the police force, the DGP said, "Haryana police from time to time conduct special training campaigns to train the forces to maintain law and order situation in the state. It is now the police's top responsibility to maintain harmony among communities and to curb crime across the state."

