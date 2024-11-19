Police have launched probe in cash for vote case: Maha Additional CEO

Mumbai, Nov 19 Hours after Bahujan Vikas Aghadi accused BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde of distributing money on the eve of polling in Nalasopara, the first information report (FIR) has been filed against the latter.

The Election Commission has taken serious note of the cash-for-votes incident. In an interview with IANS, the state Additional CEO Kiran Kulkarni spoke about the incident and the actions that followed.

IANS: What action has been taken in the case relating to cash for vote involving the BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde?

Kiran Kulkarni: After the incident took place the election machinery immediately got the information in this regard. The nearest Flying Squad Team reached the venue and took stock of the situation. Thereafter the police team including senior officers also arrived there. The district election officer’s machinery also reached there. The seizure took place from the venue. The first FIR has been lodged under section 126 of the Representation of People Act, 1951 and inquiry has been initiated. Several other sections of the Act can also be applied and the work is in progress. The procedure of registration of some more FIRs is in progress.

IANS: Tawde crossed the district in violation of the Election Commission’s rules ahead of the polling. What action will be taken against him for breach of SOP? Can the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer take a suo moto action against Tawde?

Kiran Kulkarni: The Election Commission has full right to take suo moto action. The Election Commission’s representatives in the district are the district election officer and at the state level the Office of the CEO who have powers to initiate suo moto action. We exercise power many times. As per the stipulated norms, the political party leaders/candidates cannot leave their constituencies and go to other constituencies for campaigning purposes during the 48-hour silence period which started from Monday 6 pm till 6 pm on November 20. There is a provision in the model code of conduct in this regard. If the exemption is needed then in that case permission is required. We are checking whether the procedure of seeking exemption has been completed or not in this case.

Suo moto action is always initiated. In this case also after the information was received, the Flying Squad Team reached the venue. The local machinery did a great job. FIR has been registered and seizure also took place there.

IANS: What will be the future course of action in this case?

Kiran Kulkarni: The inquiry will be conducted as per the provisions of the clause under which the FIR has been lodged. The police will conduct the investigation. After the FIR is lodged under the Representation of People Act, 195 the investigation is conducted by the police department. Based on the investigation by the police, the subsequent actions will take place as per the rules.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor