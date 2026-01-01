Police in J&K's Awantipora raid banned Jamaat-e-Islami leader's residence

Srinagar, Jan 1 The police in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora, on Thursday, carried out a raid at the residence of a banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) organisation member in Dadsara area of Anantnag district, officials said.

Police said that Awantipora police have conducted a raid at the residence of a JeI member, a resident of Dadsara, in connection with an FIR registered at Awantipora Police Station.

"The search was carried out as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem and its support structures. During the operation, incriminating material and digital devices were recovered, and several individuals were questioned and bound down under relevant legal provisions."

"Awantipora Police reiterates its resolve to take strict legal action against all elements associated with terrorism and remains committed to maintaining peace and public order in the Police district."

JeI is a religious-political organisation whose involvement in the terrorist violence resulted in the government banning this organisation.

A senior JeI leader, Syed Yusuf Shah, became the supreme commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror organisation calling himself 'Syed Sallahuddin'.

Based in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, he has been mentioned in dozens of FIRs across the Valley for carrying our terrorist attacks on security forces, pro-India politicians, local policemen and many civilians after calling them agents of the security forces.

JeI's senior-most leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was the Chairman of the hardline group of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, and Geelani later formed his own politico-religious party called the 'Tehreek-e-Hurriyat'.

He remained the ideologue of separatists in Kashmir and was known for his fiery speeches against India. He favoured the merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan.

JeI also ran dozens of schools in the Valley and these schools were also de-recognised by the authorities after 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated.

