Police in J&K’s Srinagar raid multiple locations linked to suspected terror associates

Srinagar, Oct 15 Police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city carried out raids at multiple places on Wednesday in the city against suspected terror associates.

A police statement said, “To dismantle the terror ecosystem and curb unlawful activities, Srinagar Police conducted extensive raids at multiple locations across the city. These searches were carried out at the residences of terrorist associates and overground workers (OGWs) affiliated with proscribed terrorist organisations, in connection with ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)."

The coordinated search operations were conducted across various areas of Srinagar, targeting individuals involved in facilitating, aiding, or abetting terror-related activities, it reads.

Searches were carried out at the residences of individuals -- Asrar Ahmad Bala, son of Rafi Bala, a resident of Omer Colony, Lal Bazar; Shahbaz Ahmad Bhat, son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Palpora Noorbagh; Fayaz Ahmad Ganie, son of Ghulam Mohammad Ganie, a resident of Suthsu Kalan; Burhan Nazir, son of Nazir Ahmad Kushoo, a resident of Beeroni Kathidarwaza; Sajid Majeed Shah, son of Abdul Majeed Shah, a resident of Nowpora Sekidafar. Ashiq Bashir Najar, son of Bashir Ahmad Najar, a resident of Soiteng.

Others include Umer Adil Dar, son of Ghulam Hassan Dar, a resident of Soiteng; Shabir Ahmad Ganie, son of Gh Mohi-ud-din Ganie, a resident of New Theed; Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, son of Aziz Ah Bhat, a resident of New Theed; Mohd Altaf Ganie, son of Fayaz Ahmad, a resident of New Theed; Fayaz Ahmad Ganie, son of Mohd Sultan, a resident of New Theed; Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, son of Ab Ahad Bhat, a resident of New Theed; and Ahsan Ahmad Bhat alais Munna, son of late Mohd Yousf, a resident of Mughal Mohall Rainawari at present Indra Nagar, Srinagar.

The searches were conducted in accordance with due legal procedure, in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses, and under the supervision of senior officers of J&K Police, the officials said.

The police statement mentioned that the objective of these operations was to seize incriminating material such as documents, digital devices, and other evidence relevant to ongoing investigations.

The raids also form part of a broader intelligence-gathering exercise aimed at pre-empting and disrupting any conspiratorial or terrorist activities threatening public peace and national security.

"This decisive action underscores the commitment of Srinagar Police to identify and take firm legal action against all individuals involved in promoting or supporting terror-related and anti-national activities,” the statement added.

