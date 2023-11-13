Police inspector shot dead in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 13 A police inspector was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Manas Nagar of Krishna Nagar police circle in Lucknow.

The incident happened when Inspector Satish Singh, posted in PAC, was returning home with his family from a relative's house late on Sunday night. As soon as he parked the car outside the house and got down with his wife and daughter, a miscreant opened fire and ran away.

Satish Singh was posted in PAC Prayagraj.

DCP South Vineet Jaiswal said that at around 2.30 a.m., information was received on dial 112 that a person named Satish Kumar had been shot outside his house.

He was taken to the Lokbandhu Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Investigation has revealed that the deceased Satish Kumar was posted in the fourth division of Prayagraj PAC.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the family members and the matter is being investigated.

