Police intensify action against absconding scrap mafia Ravi Kana; seal assets worth Rs 200cr

Greater Noida, Jan 8 The police have attached assets worth Rs 200 crore spread across Delhi-NCR belonging to absconding scrap mafia and gangster Ravi Kana, an official said on Monday.

According to an official, at least seven persons associated with Ravi Kana's gang have been arrested so far.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Ravi Kana on Monday.

A police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Saad Miyan Khan has also sealed/ recovered another asset worth Rs 50 crore belonging to Ravi Kana.

According to a source, an under-construction scrap processing factory in Khurja has been sealed.

