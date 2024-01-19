Police is encouraging illegal parking in Kolkata: Trinamool councillor

Kolkata, Jan 19 Trinamool Congress councillor on Friday alleged that the police is encouraging the illegal parking in Kolkata during a session of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Trinamool councillor from Ward number 48 of KMC Bishwaroop Dey said that although the authority for allotment of parking spaces in the city rests with the corporation, city police is taking the charge of it while ignoring the corporation and local councillors.

“This is being done by keeping the local councillors in the dark. Several illegal parking spaces are being developed because of the police interference,” he said.

He also accused the city police of giving advertisements asking people to dial a particular number to get assistance for getting parking space.

He said that if the police want to take any initiative they should inform the KMC and the local councillors about these initiatives while all other councillors in the opposition camp including Left Front, BJP and Congress agreed with his proposal, leaving the ruling camp embarrassed.

This is not the first time that Dey has been vocal about the role of police on the issue of illegal parking in the city.

The City Mayor Firhad Hakim tried to strike a balance between the varying parties, saying that police assistance is important in smooth functioning of the corporation.

“Without police help we will never be able to remove the illegal road encroachments or remove the illegally parked vehicles,” the Mayor said.

