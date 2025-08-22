Police launch probe into Maoist killing of youth over Tricolour hoisting

Raipur, Aug 22 Police have launched an intense investigation into the "killing" of a tribal youth after a video surfaced, showing him hoisting the Tricolour at a "Naxal Memorial Pillar" on his village school premises, accompanied by children.

The youth, identified as Munesh Nuruti, was allegedly murdered on the 16th of this month by Maoists, after a kangaroo court passed judgment on his "patriotic gesture" in the Maoist-affected region of Binagunda, under Partapur police station in Kanker district.

The villagers, according to reports, performed his last rites, but police later got wind of the gruesome act committed by the Maoists.

Munesh had recently passed class 12th from Jawahar Navoday School and was engaged in the development of his village.

The Maoists also left a banner in the area pronouncing his execution, claiming he had become a police informer.

They reportedly also threatened the village sarpanch, Ramji Dhruva, by placing another banner in the area, accusing him of tipping off the District Reserve Guard, which led to an encounter in Binagunda resulting in neutralisation of 29 Maoists, including the dreaded Shankar Rao.

Nuruti was brutally murdered after being accused of acting as a police informant.

Authorities believe the killing was triggered by a video showing Nuruti hoisting the national flag at a school during Independence Day celebrations.

The video also went viral on various media platforms.

Munesh's elder brother, Manu Nuruti, shot the video. Both were picked up, but the Maoists killed Munesh.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Kalyan Elesela, the incident occurred in two chilling phases.

On August 17, banners appeared in Binagunda claiming that Munesh had been executed for maintaining contact with police forces.

The banners accused him of betraying Maoist movements and aiding security operations in the region. But the real spark, investigators believe, came from a video that surfaced shortly after August 15.

In the footage, Munesh is seen proudly hoisting the Tricolour at a local school, surrounded by children and villagers chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jay' and 'Vande Matram' and patriotic slogans.

In a region where Maoist ideology opposes state symbols, this act may have been perceived as defiance.

A video showing the National Flag being hoisted at a school has surfaced, and it is believed that this video led to his murder, SP Elesela said while speaking to the media.

"The investigation is still ongoing. Munesh was making efforts for the development of his village, and he was probably killed for that. The Naxalites are on the back foot, and police are on high alert," he said.

Sources within the Police Department suggest that Munesh was abducted by armed Maoists and subjected to a so-called 'Jan Adalat' - a kangaroo court often used by insurgents to justify extrajudicial killings.

His body has not yet been recovered, and access to Binagunda remains difficult due to swollen rivers and poor connectivity.

Binagunda has long been under Maoist influence, and similar killings have occurred in recent years, often targeting villagers suspected of cooperating with law enforcement.

Senior officials, including Bastar Range IG Sundarraj P, have also assured that the video is being closely examined and that action will be taken against those responsible.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to reach Munesh's family and ensure their safety.

