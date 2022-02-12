Police launches probe into advocates, Tehsil officers fight in Raigarh

Raigarh Police has launched a probe into the matter where a fight that broke out between some advocates and officers of Collectorate Tehsil office on Friday, informed the police.

"There was an argument between advocates and officers at Collectorate Tehsil office. Both the parties have come to us with the application complaining against the other party," said Lakhan Patle, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Raigarh.

"A video was recovered where some people were seen beating up official workers at SDM office. Application of Tehsil officer is registered. We are examining the video, probe is underway," he said.

Denying the accusation made by the Tehsil officer, former District Advocates Association Rajendra Pandey said, Tehsil officers instigated the fight and started recording the video only when advocates retaliated.

Meanwhile, both the groups have launched protests demanding action against the other party. Advocates are demanding the suspension of the government officer indulged in the fight whereas government officials are demanding the arrest of lawyers.

( With inputs from ANI )

