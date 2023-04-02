Police nab 2 fraudsters for duping man of Rs 50,000 in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 2 : Five days after a man was allegedly duped of Rs 50,000 by two fraudsters of "Nakli Gaddi Gang", two accused have been arrested during a raid from North West Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Sunday.

Police identified the accused as Gyasi Kashyap, (45), a resident of Rohini sector-27, New Delhi and Ramesh (48), a resident of Sanjay Enclave, Uttam Nagar.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, officials said, adding that efforts are on to nab the co-accused, Pantu.

Police said a cheating amount of Rs 26,000 and a car used in the commission of the crime have been recovered from the accused.

According to Delhi Police on 28 March an incident of cheating was reported under sections 420/34 of the Indian Penal Code at Police Station Dabri.

"Complainant, Pintu Kumar alleged that at about 01.00 PM, he was in the bank of Baroda, Dabri-Palam road branch to deposit cash Rs 50,000. Two unknown persons induced him on the pretext of depositing their Rs 2 lakhs (found fake) in his bank account. They claimed they used to work in Punjab where they stole this amount from their owner after he did not pay their dues," Complainant told police.

"They induced the complainant to pay him half of the money. They handed the packet of Rs 2 lakh (fake) and surreptitiously replaced his packet of Rs 50,000," police added.

During the investigation, a police team reached the bank and two persons were found involved in committing the offence.

"With the help of CCTV footage, their route was tracked to Dashrath Puri Metro Station. After verification of the registration number of the car, a raid was conducted at Rohini and both accused persons were apprehended along with the Ritz car by the team," police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor