Police nabs interstate arms trafficking kingpin 'Langda' after two-month hunt

New Delhi, Jan 25 The kingpin of an interstate arms trafficking syndicate and associate of Himanshu a.k.a Bhau, who used to supply firearms and ammunition to criminals in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, was arrested after a massive hunt for two months, a Delhi Police Special Cell officer said on Thursday.

The accused identified as Intzar Rana a.k.a Langda is a habitual criminal and is involved in more than 21 heinous criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, theft, robbery, riots, registered in Delhi, UP and Haryana, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said that concerted efforts are being made in pursuance of a drive launched against illegal arms suppliers in Delhi from different parts of the country including Sendhwa, Khargone, Dhar & Burhanpur (MP) and Munger (Bihar).

“A police team had information about the illegal activities of an arms syndicate led by Rana. Manual surveillance was mounted to develop information about Rana. Teams were sent to various places in UP, MP and Haryana to track his movements,” said the DCP.

On January 20 after receiving specific information, Rana was nabbed near the Paper Market DDA park circle, Ghazipur, after a brief scuffle.

“One semi-automatic sophisticated pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from his possession,” said the DCP.

During interrogation, he revealed that he came to Delhi to meet one Sadhu of the Himanshu Bhau gang to finalise a deal for the supply of illegal arms and ammunition.

“Rana also disclosed that he used to receive arms and ammunition from a resident of Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh. He further revealed that this person was engaged in manufacturing illegal weapons and supplying them in Delhi-NCR, UP, Haryana and adjoining states,” said the DCP.

Rana admitted that he has been supplying illegal arms for about 20 years, stated the officer.

“In January 2022, an illegal firearms manufacturing factory, which was being run at his house at Bajhera Kalan, was busted by the UP police. During the raid 18 pistols, manufacturing equipment and raw material was recovered,” said the DCP.

After being released on bail in this case he started supplying weapons to members of the Neeraj Bawana and Himanshu Bhau gangs.

“He revealed that he used to purchase a pistol for Rs. 10,000 from suppliers in MP. He used to sell these pistols to various persons including criminals/gangsters of Delhi-NCR for amounts ranging from Rs. 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per pistol,” the DCP stated.

“Rana came in contact with the Himanshu Bhau gang through one Lokender while both were lodged in Dasna jail in UP. In 2023 he was involved in five cases in which Himanshu Bhau was involved,” the DCP added.

