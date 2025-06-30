Police personnel must uphold the ideals of the service: Outgoing Rajasthan DGP

Jaipur, June 30 A grand farewell ceremony was organised on Monday in honour of Director General of Police Ravi Prakash Meharda, who was also serving as DG, ACB, at the Parade Ground of Rajasthan Police Academy.

In his farewell address, DGP Meharda grew emotional while recounting his 35-year-long journey in the police service. He described it as a career full of both fragrance and thorns, calling life a "bouquet of experiences."

Expressing deep gratitude to the state government, colleagues, and well-wishers, he said, "It is the dream of every IPS officer to reach this post. I feel fortunate to have fulfilled that dream."

He urged senior officers to provide visionary leadership, uplift their subordinates, and implement policies focused on their welfare. Highlighting the honour of the uniform, he remarked that it gave him a golden opportunity to serve the common man and provide swift relief to victims.

He encouraged police personnel to carry out self-reflection and uphold the ideals and principles of the service, irrespective of personal challenges.

Meharda also emphasised the need for officers to upgrade technical skills to meet emerging challenges in law enforcement. Officers and staff from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) were also in attendance. At the ACB Headquarters, Meharda was presented with a guard of honour.

Before his retirement, he formally handed over charge to ACB ADG Smita Srivastava. During the ceremony, Meharda commended the work of ACB officers and personnel, acknowledging their dedication and commitment.

As per police tradition, he was given a symbolic and emotional farewell by ACB staff, who pulled his vehicle with a rope, a gesture of deep respect and camaraderie.

In an interaction with the media, Meharda spoke about the ACB’s stance on corruption and the efforts made during his tenure. He emphasised the importance of "Zero Tolerance" towards corruption and underlined the significance of teamwork in high-impact operations.

He cited major cases, including the trapping of the senior officials, as examples of the bureau’s integrity.

The occasion was marked by emotion, tradition, and heartfelt tributes from his colleagues and family. Meharda’s wife Harshala, elder daughter Anukanksha, son-in-law Atal, younger daughter Anisha, and son Adit were present, making the moment even more special.

The event was attended by a host of senior officers and dignitaries.

