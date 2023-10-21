Police personnel's inspiring stories of courage, grit deserve heartfelt gratitude, says Kharge

New Delhi, Oct 21 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday paid tributes to police personnel on Police Commemoration Day and said that their inspiring stories of courage and grit deserve a heartfelt gratitude.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Kharge said, "On Police Commemoration Day, our salutations to the supreme sacrifice and indomitable valour of our bravehearts who protect us, every second of the day."

"Their inspiring stories of courage and grit, their selfless service during humanitarian crisis and their unsaid contribution to our safety deserve a heartfelt gratitude. Jai Hind," he said hailing their role.

Police Commemoration Day i.e., October 21 is observed across the country and homage is paid to police martyrs with the main function organised at National Police Memorial which is customarily presided over by the Union Home Minister.

