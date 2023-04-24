Police plan to seek narco test of Atiq's killers

Prayagraj, April 24 As the remand of the three assailants who killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf ended without the revelation of any significant information, the Prayagraj Police are now planning to move court to seek narco and lie detector tests of the accused.

The three accused, Lovelesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny Singh were sent back to Pratapgarh jail on Sunday after a four-day remand.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) questioned the trio to collect all possible evidence related to the April 15 killing of Atiq and Ashraf.

Senior police officials, privy to the probe, said that the test is important, in order to find out the motive of the crime as they have been repeatedly saying that they shot the brothers because they wanted to become "famous".

Sources said that the three accused have also not clearly explained who provided them arms or the contract to kill, and how they reached Prayagraj and why they chose the two gangsters.

Police officials said that the three were questioned separately by different teams and then brought together, but interrogators have not got anything concrete.

The accused also did not divulge details about their training and procurement of arms and ammunition.

The sources added that only Sunny Singh claimed that he got Zigana pistol from Jitender Mann Gogi, the gangster who was killed in Delhi courtroom attack in December 2021.

Sunny told the interrogators that he met Gogi, a history-sheeter criminal with 19 cases against him, in May 2021 and got arms from him.

He also told police that the three arrived in Prayagraj on April 13 and stayed in a hotel near the railway station. They tried their first strike on April 14 itself when Atiq and Ashraf were taken to the CJM court for remand but failed due to security measures.

The three later gunned down the Ahmed brothers on April 15 night when they were being taken to Colvin Hospital in Prayagraj for medical examination as a mandatory legal requirement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor