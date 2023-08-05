Police probing if fake Kerala ‘killer’ nurse got help from others

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 5 A detailed probe has been initiated into the ghastly act done by a qualified woman pharmacist, who dressed herself as a nurse and entered the ward of a private hospital in Pathanamthitta district, to allegedly eliminate her friend’s wife by giving her injection twice to cause air embolism, a Kerala Police official said.

On Friday evening, Anusha, 25, walked into the private hospital dressed as a nurse and entered the room of Sneha who had delivered a baby a few days back and was getting ready to be discharged.

Anusha had a syringe in her hand and twice gave an injection to Sneha.

Seeing this Sneha asked why an injection now and that she had not seen her before.

To this, Anusha said this is an injection given to all new mothers just before discharge and since she was on leave for a few days, she was not around.

As she was trying to give a third injection, Sneha’s mother got suspicious and raised an alarm. Soon, the staff of the hospital came and restrained Anusha and the police was called in and she was taken into custody.

A top Thiruvalla police official heading the probe said the accused's brother was a friend of Sneha’s husband Arun and they knew each other.

"We are leaving nothing to chance and a detailed probe has started. At the moment it’s only Anusha the accused and even though Arun and Anusha knew one another, there is nothing beyond that," the official said.

Sneha’s father said he has no doubt about his son-in-law Arun.

Police on Saturday took Anusha to the shops where she purchased a new overcoat (nurse uniform) and the syringe. The probe team is probing if Anusha got help from any other quarters and all those who knew her has expressed surprise of what had happened.

The police will produce Anusha before a local court later.

Meanwhile Sneha is under close observation of a medical team ensuring her health remains safe as an air embolism activity, if not timely treated, can cause complications.

--IANS

