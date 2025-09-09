Police register FIR after Ganesh idol immersion procession attacked in Bhopal

Bhopal, Sep 9 Stone pelting incidents during Lord Ganesh idol immersion processions in parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal and Burhanpur, have triggered communal tension in the state.

Right-wing groups and several BJP leaders blamed the district administration and police for failing to maintain law and order. They demanded strict action against those responsible and warned of a “reaction” if such attacks during Hindu festivals were not curbed.

In Bhopal, a procession in the Arif Nagar area came under attack on Monday night, sparking anger and leading to a brief gherao of Gautam Nagar police station. Police later registered an FIR and said three suspects had been identified in a preliminary probe.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra said the matter is under investigation and appealed for restraint while evidence is examined.

Senior BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma alleged that members of the minority community were behind the attack.

“This is not a government that serves biryani. Celebrate your festivals peacefully and do not disrupt Hindu festivals. Otherwise, Hindus will be compelled to react, and then the situation will spiral out of control,” said Sharma, a three-time legislator from the Huzur assembly seat.

Minister Vishwas Sarang said, “If there is an attempt to spoil the celebrations, strict action will be taken. We will set an example. An FIR has been filed. No one will be allowed to create a disturbance. Nobody will be spared.”

In Burhanpur district, three people were injured on Sunday night after stones were reportedly hurled at a Ganesh immersion procession. Heavy security was deployed, and the situation was quickly brought under control. Police later arrested seven people from both communities.

Local right-wing activist Chandrashekhar Tiwari, of the outfit Sanskriti Bachao Manch, also issued a warning.

“How long will Hindus tolerate deliberate attacks on our religious festivals? If reaction follows action, curfew will have to be imposed in Madhya Pradesh,” he said in a video circulating on social media.

