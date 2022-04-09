Police registers FIR in three-year-old rape case after Delhi Court issue warrant against Investigation Officer

Police have registered an FIR in an alleged three-year-old rape case after Delhi Court issued a bailable warrant against the Investigation Officer (IO) for non-appearance.

The case pertains to a complaint lodged in 2019 for alleged rape and blackmailing by a priest. The accused in the matter is still absconding.

Metropolitan Magistrate Renu Chaudhry issued a bailable warrant against a woman sub Inspector posted at Laxmi Nagar Police Station who was investigating the complaint lodged by the complainant.

After the issuance of a warrant, the SHO appeared before the court and informed that the FIR has been lodged.

The complainant moved an application before the Karkardooma Court, New Delhi for registration of FIR under sections of rape, extortion, abduction, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation. She has moved the court after failing to get an FIR registered.

Advocate Pradeep Chauhan, counsel for the complainant had submitted that the accused priest Laxman committed rape upon the victim on the pretext of taking out evil from her body as a lump was developed on her neck. He very tactfully made her parents and sister go to Ashram at Faridabad to perform puja. The accused and complainant's family used to know each other as they often used to visit the Ashram.

It was alleged that the victim was alone at her home to perform puja with a priest. The priest gave her barfi and kheer as prasad and she considered it prasad and consumed it. After consuming it, the victim became unconscious and the accused raped her. He also took pictures of the victim and blackmailed her on the basis of those pictures.

The Counsel for the complainant also submitted that the accused extorted the money from her threatening to viral the pictures. The accused had extorted 10 Lakh rupees from the complainant. Then she was abducted by the accused on April 20, 2019, on the pretext of opening a new business.

It was also alleged that the accused took the victim to the house of his sister and brother in law in Kamla Nagar Ghanta Ghar where her money was taken away by the relatives of the accused. She was then kept hostage in one or the other house. The complainant was forced to marry the accused to avoid any legal difficulties as her father was inquiring about her. Her father was told that his daughter is a major and she could not do anything she wants. One day, the complainant ran away from the hostage and reached her parents' house and then they lodged the complainant with the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

