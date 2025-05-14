Police rescue 4-year-old child kidnapped in Bhubaneswar; 1 held

Bhubaneswar, May 14 The Commissionerate Police has rescued a four-year-old child kidnapped from Bhoi Nagar in Saheed Nagar area of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday within a few hours of abduction, police commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh said on Wednesday.

The accused, Sonu Nayak a.k.a.. Abhisek Digal (25), a resident of Lamonjia, under Raikia police limits in Kandhamal district, was also arrested by the police.

Speaking at a press conference here, Singh further added that following the receipt of the report, the Commissionerate Police swung into action and solved the case within a few hours utilising its human, digital assets and activating the police network.

Terming the kidnapping of the child as a very sensitive incident, Singh claimed that this is the third case of child kidnapping in the twin city during the last two months in which the victims were rescued within a short period of time.

The police sources revealed that due to a marital dispute with her husband, the complainant, Garita Singh, victim child’s mother, was staying in Bangalore with her minor sons.

She came into contact with the accused during her stay at Bangalore. After nine months' stay at Bangalore, the complainant resolved all the differences with her husband and came back to Bhubaneswar two months ago. The complainant is currently staying with her husband.

Police also added that on May 12, the accused came to Garita's residence and on the next day on May 13, between 9.30 a.m. and 10 a.m., the accused kidnapped her younger son, who was playing outside the house with his elder brother, eight-years-old Rehan Mallik.

The victim’s mother contacted the accused but found his mobile switched off.

“During the course of events, the accused met his younger brother, Abhaya Digal, at IDBI Chowk and falsely claimed that the kidnapped child was his own son. Abhaya, unaware of the truth and assuming the child to be his nephew (as the accused had been estranged from the family for 15 years), took them to his rented accommodation at Tarini Nagar in Saliasahi area. The minor boy was later rescued, and the accused was apprehended,” informed the Commissionerate police.

The investigation into the case is on to ascertain the motive behind the kidnapping of the child.

