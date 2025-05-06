Police resort to lathi-charge as BPSC aspirants attempt to enter prohibited zone in Patna

Patna, May 6 Patna Police resorted to a mild lathi-charge after protesting Bihar Public Service Commission's Teacher Recruitment Examination Phase 3 (TRE 3) candidates attempted to breach barricades and enter the prohibited zone near Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence on Tuesday.

The candidates had gathered in large numbers to demand the release of the supplementary result of the TRE 3 examination.

Despite being warned by police not to enter the prohibited zone around the CM residence, Raj Bhawan, and BPSC office, the protesters attempted to breach barricades, leading to a scuffle with police forces.

"Candidates have been protesting for over four months. Instead of resolving the issue, the government is resorting to lathi-charge," said one of the agitating aspirants.

The protesting candidates claim they have repeatedly sought redressal of their grievances, including an earlier instance where they confronted Education Minister Sunil Kumar.

While Minister Sunil Kumar assured them that there was no government objection to releasing the supplementary results, he said the final decision rested with BPSC.

The delay, despite assurances, led candidates to escalate the protest, leading to the scuffle.

The district administration has designated the area around the BPSC office, CM residence, and Raj Bhawan as a no-protest zone, citing security protocols.

All forms of protest or demonstrations are considered illegal in the vicinity. Police officials stated the use of force was minimal and aimed only at dispersing the crowd after they attempted to cross into the restricted zone.

A senior police officer at the scene said: "We tried to stop them peacefully, but when they forcibly moved ahead, a mild lathi charge was necessary to maintain law and order."

The protestors are now demanding immediate intervention from the Chief Minister and the release of the supplementary results.

Several candidates are also calling for an independent inquiry into the delay and the handling of the recruitment process.

