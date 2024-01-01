Police seek details of Amarmani's properties from revenue dept

Basti (UP), Jan 1 The Basti Police have sought details of properties belonging to former MLA Amarmani Tripathi from revenue department in Lucknow and Gorakhpur.

Basti Police said that they have to find and confiscate the properties belonging to the former MLA and then produce the same before the Basti MP/MLA court.

The MP/MLA court in Basti on December 20 had given 20 days to police for attachment of property of the former minister.

The court had declared Amarmani a ‘proclaimed offender’ on December 2 in a case related to the kidnapping of a businessman’s son in 2001.

The court had ordered the attachment of Amarmani’s property by December 20 and sought a report, but the police were unable to execute the order.

The court, while hearing the case on December 20, gave the police time till January 10 to attach Amarmani’s properties.

SHO, Basti Kotwali, Chandan Kumar, said that they were tracing the properties of the former MLA and will also take details about the vehicles owned by him through the RTO department.

Earlier, the court had summoned Amarmani on November 16, but he did not appear. Taking a serious view, the court had then directed Basti SP to ensure that Amarmani appears in court on December 20.

In another case pending before the same court related to the Gangster’s Act, the court has sought original documents of the case.

Amarmani and his wife Madhumani, who were serving life sentences for the murder of poetess Madhumita, were released in August this year under the UP Prison Administration and Reforms.

They, however, did not appear before the Basti court on several occasions.

