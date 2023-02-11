Police seized Rs 35 lakh cash in Kolkata's Burrabazar, 2 arrested

Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Friday seized Rs 35 lakh cash from Kolkata's Burrabazar.

According to the police, two persons have been arrested in connection with the matter.

Further investigation is underway.

This comes a day after the Kolkata Police seized cash worth Rs 1 crore from a car in South Kolkata's Gariahat.

The police also detained two people in connection with the incident. The police said they have registered a case in the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

