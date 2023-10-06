'Police should not act as if they are above law': Delhi HC orders Rs 50K compensation for unlawful detention

New Delhi, Oct 6 The Delhi High Court has ordered compensation of Rs 50,000 to a man who was unlawfully detained for approximately half an hour in a Delhi Police lockup without any valid reason.

Justice Subramonium Prasad directed that the compensation amount be deducted from the salaries of two Sub-Inspectors from the Badarpur police station who were responsible for detaining the man and placing him in the lockup.

"The time spent in the lock-up by the petitioner, even for a short while, cannot absolve the police officers who have deprived the petitioner of his liberty without following the due procedure established by law," the court said, pointing out the need for a punitive measure that would serve as a meaningful deterrent to prevent such actions by officers in the future.

The case revolved around the man's plea for compensation related to his unlawful detention in the police lockup in September last year.

A complaint was received at the police station, alleging an attack with a knife on a woman. A sub-inspector was dispatched to the scene, where he found the petitioner along with a female. The petitioner claimed that he was placed in the lockup at 11:01 p.m. and released at 11:24 p.m. without any formal arrest, FIR, or DD entry.

Justice Prasad, while disposing of the matter, expressed deep concern about the high-handed manner in which the authorities acted, disregarding the petitioner's liberty and detaining him without following proper legal procedures or principles related to arrests.

The court went on to say that it was troubled by the treatment of citizens by the police, adding that police authorities should not act as if they are above the law.

