Police starts investigation into family residing illegally in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 18 The Kolkata Police, on Saturday, began its investigation into allegations that a family hailing from Bangladesh, which has been living in the country for several years, have their names included in the voter's list in West Bengal.

The incident created an uproar in Gobardanga of North 24 Parganas district, which shares an international border with neighbouring Bangladesh.

It was found that the entire family's name is registered in the voter list of Satkhira in Bangladesh.

At the same time, the names of the family are also registered in the voter list of this country. They possess voters' and Aadhaar cards in their names.

Gautam Dhali, a doctor by profession, and his family are living in this country illegally.

The police visited the family's residence to gather information regarding the allegations levelled earlier on Saturday morning.

According to police sources, Taraknath Dhali is a voter at booth number 164 of Bergum-2 Gram Panchayat under Gobardanga police station.

After police search, it was found that Taraknath and his family's names are also included in the voter list of both the countries.

Locals said that Taraknath's son Gautam Dhali, is a doctor by profession, and the family is well-known in the area.

The locals raised questions about the citizenship of the entire family.

"We have received reports that a family from Bangladesh has been living illegally in the country. We have visited their house and collected documents. All the documents will be verified before taking any action. The family members are being questioned. We are currently investigating the matter," said a senior officer of North 24 Parganas district police.

Speaking to media persons, Gautam's father Taraknath said that he came to Bengal from Bangladesh about 10 years ago.

Later, Gautam has been living in North 24 Parganas district but did not give details about how he got a voter card and Aadhaar card.

"I have not returned to Bangladesh for many years. I have been living here since last 10 years," he said.

It is not clear whether the family will apply for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Locals said that not only Taraknath, but several of his relatives have recently come to this country from Bangladesh and registered their names in the voter list.

Regarding the incident, the head of the local panchayat, Jhuma Ghosh, said, "I was not aware of the incident. I came to know about it through the media. The administration will be informed immediately."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor