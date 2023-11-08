Police tackles pollution with penalties in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 8 To tackle rising pollution, the Delhi Police had issued 1344 challans for vehicles operating without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), an officer said on Wednesday.

Police said that four vehicles, older diesel and petrol vehicles, which are significant contributors to air pollution, were impounded.

“Police is also focusing on parking violations and 1253 challans were issued for obstructive or improper parking, 991 notices have also been issued, and 403 vehicles were towed by traffic cranes,” said a senior police official.

He said that over the past five days, from November 3 to November 7, a total of 13659 challans were issued against petrol and diesel vehicles for violating pollution control norms imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

A total of 9329 challans were issued for vehicles found without valid pollution control certificates. An additional 1060 challans were issued against petrol vehicles compliant only with BS-III emission norms and 4840 against diesel vehicles compliant only with BS-IV emission norms.

“In addition to above, 5820 challans and 6061 notices for improper parking. 637 challans were issued for driving against traffic flow. While 3949 challans were issued for ‘No Entry’ violations, 12 challans were issued for carrying construction and demolition materials,” said the official.

The officer emphasised collaborative efforts with other agencies to enhance traffic management, promote public transportation, and encourage the use of cleaner fuels.

"Non-destined goods vehicles are being redirected at major border entry points, and traffic signal timings are regularly adjusted to align with the actual traffic flow. We continuously urge citizens to adhere to traffic regulations, utilise public transport, and reduce vehicular emissions to contribute to better air quality,” said the officer.

In a dedicated move to prevent further deterioration of air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and surrounding areas, on November 5, resolved to earnestly implement all measures specified under Stage IV of the GRAP, designated as 'Severe+' Air Quality, for Delhi AQI levels exceeding 450, involving all relevant agencies in the NCR.

These measures prohibit the entry of truck traffic into Delhi, with exceptions for essential commodities and services, as well as LNG/CNG/electric trucks. Light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi, unless they are electric or CNG-powered, are restricted from entering Delhi unless engaged in the transportation of essential goods or services.

Furthermore, under GRAP Stage 4, a ban is enforced on Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) within the city limits.

