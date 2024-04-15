Police team searches Kamal Nath's residence in Chhindwara, 3 days ahead of voting

Bhopal, April 15 A police team on Monday reached former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's residence in Chhindwara in connection with a complaint filed by BJP candidate Vivek ‘Bunty’ Sahu.

As per the information, Bunty, who is contesting Lok Sabha elections against Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath from Chhindwara, has alleged that ex-CM's right hand R. K. Mrignali has given money to some journalists to create fake videos to defame him.

In his complaint, Sahu has alleged that Mrignali has given Rs 20 lakh to some independent journalists to make fake videos against him and spread them on social media platforms.

Police, however, did not say anything on this matter.

The development came as senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to arrive in Chhindwara on Monday.

Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency is a stronghold of the Congress party. It goes to polls in the first phase on April 19. In the 2019 elections, the BJP swept the state winning 28 out of 29 seats, barring Chhindwara.

